Serena Williams Casually Announced Her Engagement On Reddit

Theo Wargo/Getty

Tennis legend Serena Williams is getting married! On Thursday (December 29), she shared the happy news on Reddit with an eloquent poem. This may seem like an unconventional announcement, but it makes perfect sense since her soon-to-be hubby is Alexis Ohanian — Reddit's co-founder.

"At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance / But by choice," Williams posted to the I Said Yes subreddit from her verified handle. "Down on one knee / He said four words / and r/isaidyes."

Read her full message below and see a custom animation of the two, which includes a reference to Ohanian's Reddit username, "Kn0thing."

Williams created the I Said Yes subreddit especially for the occasion, and she invited Redditors to share their own sweet proposal stories on the same thread.

As for Williams and Ohanian, it's unclear exactly when their story began. They kept their relationship on the down-low, but earlier this year, Ohanian posted about his "queen's" big win (her 22nd grand slam title) at Wimbledon.

"You made me the happiest man on the planet," Ohanian responded to Williams's Reddit post. This is definitely one of the happiest things to come out of Reddit thus far.