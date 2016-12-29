Rob Kardashian Is In Stable Condition Following Hospitalization

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Rob Kardashian's eventful holiday season now involves a (hopefully short) hospital stay.

The new dad, who was diagnosed with diabetes in 2015, checked himself into the West Hills Hospital in Hidden Hills, California on Wednesday (December 28) over concerns regarding the metabolic disease. Kris Jenner; her boyfriend, Corey Gamble; and Kardashian's fiancée, Blac Chyna all reportedly met him at the hospital shortly following his admittance.

According to E! News, Kardashian's ailment isn't life-threatening, and he left the hospital on December 29.

The hospitalization comes at the end of a tumultuous two weeks for Kardashian and Chyna. Chyna's Instagram account was hacked on December 17, and the privacy violation eventually lead to Kardashian sharing with his Snapchat followers that Chyna had left him and moved all of her belongings, and those of her son, King, and their daughter, Dream, out of his house a week before Christmas.

Kardashian and Chyna seem to be on the mend, and though they're currently living apart, the fact that she rushed to his side last night is a bright spot in an otherwise dark time. Get well soon, RK.