Lil B Designs A Very Based Dollhouse On The First Track From Black Ken

Lil B becomes a life-size Ken doll on the cover of his forthcoming mixtape Black Ken, and now he's designed his own luxury dollhouse to match.

With some help from Metro Boomin, Lil B lays out exactly what his dream mansion would look like on the new track "My House." We're talking 10-car garages, stripper poles in the basement, and, naturally, an Olympic-size pool with an Olympic-size patio to match.

That all sounds great, but what's a Ken house without a Barbie to party with him in it? When is Nicki Minaj showing up?