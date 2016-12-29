Scarlett Johansson Is 2016’s Top-Grossing Actor, But Why Isn’t She The Highest Paid?

Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson is known for kicking ass on-screen in films like Lucy, The Avengers, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. But this year, her box-office brawn earned her the coveted title of 2016's top-grossing actor, taking down several of her fellow Avengers in the process.

Johansson's two films this year, Captain America: Civil War and Hail, Caesar! (the list did not count her voice work in box-office stunner The Jungle Book), brought in a combined $1.2 billion at the global box office, Forbes reports. She edged out her Civil War co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., who tied for second place with $1.15 billion each.

Forbes calculated the annual ranking using global ticket sales, so when you consider that Captain America: Civil War was the year's top-grossing film globally, it's easy to see how Johansson clinched the top spot. Still, the actress's status as a box-office force to be reckoned with can't be dismissed. She's arguably our fiercest female action hero.

Joining Johansson in the Top 10 list are first-timer Margot Robbie (at No. 4), whose electric performance in Suicide Squad was a shining bright spot in an otherwise muddled mess; Amy Adams (at No. 5), with both Arrival and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice under her belt; and Felicity Jones (at No. 9), who scored a massive box-office hit with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Of course, the actors who ranked among the Top 10 highest-grossing stars of 2016 weren't necessarily the highest paid: Johansson didn't even rank among the highest-paid actors, a list topped by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jackie Chan, and Matt Damon. In fact, only two women made that list: Jennifer Lawrence and Melissa McCarthy.

So despite the fact that women kick ass at the box office, there's still a lot of work to be done to lessen the Hollywood wage gap.