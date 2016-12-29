Selena Gomez’s Next Song Will Show Up On A Latin Pop Star’s Album

Don Arnold/WireImage

Selena Gomez is now a few months into a break she's taking from music to treat her anxiety and depression, but it looks like she's easing out of her hiatus in 2017 thanks to some unexpected musical (and fashion-forward) collaborations.

In a new interview with Vanidades, Mexican pop star Paulina Rubio revealed that she has an album coming in the new year, and that it'll boast a track with Gomez and DJ Snake.

This will be Rubio's first album since 2011's Brava!, and she went with an eclectic approach for this "true warrior" of a record, working different genres into the mix. "I tried to keep a key element: that the music is danceable," she told Vanidades.

Given Gomez and Snake's expertise at crafting hits that keep people moving (without keeping their hands to themselves), she seems to have picked the perfect partners in crime when it comes to the studio — and not a moment too soon, as Selenators will be thrilled to know that she's warming back up to the spotlight.