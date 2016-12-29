Let Future’s ‘Buy Love’ Video Take The Edge Off The Year

Getty Images

Look, it's bad out here. Probably 12 more beloved people will die before you have to switch out your calendar. But at least Future just sampled K-Ci and JoJo's "All My Life."

The opening piano riff of the 1997 R&B classic gets new life under Future's bars on his new track "Buy Love," which contradicts the familiar adage that love is not a purchasable commodity.

Future's latest comes with its own video, which takes some cues from Danny Brown's "When It Rain" clip in that it's a love letter to glitchy VHS players. Who doesn't miss watching movies on degraded magnetic tape?

Also, Future seems to be having a great time in the low-key video, dancing and laughing in various nondescript locations, generally sheltered from the overwhelming despair that's come to define the year as it stands. Good for Future.