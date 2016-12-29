True Life Update: Is Took Still Trying To Form A Commune?

MTV's "True Life: I'm Joining A Commune" followed two people who are trying to transform their communal dreams into reality. We had an opportunity to check in with Took and Emet to see how their lives have changed since filming wrapped. Take a look at our follow-up Q&A below:



Took

Are you still living in the same apartment in Staten Island with Nadia and Matt? How’s everything going?

Everything kind of fell apart for me as far as hopes for a commune there, in my opinion, but a few wonderful people still live there.

Are you still trying to turn your apartment into a working commune?

I realized I need to start fresh and that the commute was stressful for me on some levels. I moved back to Brooklyn, and I am trying to start fresh and grow as a person. I am bringing the lesson I learned in community to all my endeavors. I am currently working with this communal internet radio station called Radio Free Brooklyn. My show is called "What Would Save The World" -- it can be heard from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays by going to radiofreebrooklyn.com. You can donate to it at patreon.com/radiofreebrooklyn.

Have you spoken to Pierra since she left?

I will always love Pierra and will always try to stay in contact. We are going in separate directions for awhile, but I believe we will always be friends. She is going to go off and start fresh also, and I am excited for her. I can't wait to see what other projects she works on. She is a force to be reckoned with, and I believe she is going to influence the world in a fantastic way (I mean she already has.) I know I will see Piera when I'm old as f*ck and we'll own some weird art farm, maybe. Maybe not, but at least in some other dimension that happened...and that counts.

How are things going with your depression? Have you decided to stay off medication for now?

I am off my meds. I'm not depressed. This is better for me. If you need meds, stay on them. It's a very personal decision. I am eating very healthy these days.

Do you think you might move back to the rural commune you lived on before?

I will always love the commune I used to live on, but I do not see myself going back soon. I imagine I will visit, but I would much rather develop some kind of community in New York. I feel I am working communally with people in my area' and I think something very authentic will come out of it.

What have you been doing artistically lately? Do you have any performances or shows coming up?

Like I said, every Wednesday you can hear me have "the big conversations" -- the ones people don't really want to have in real life, analyzing history, religion, economics, politics, socialization...pretty much every factor that plays into the way this world is run and functions. We talk about visions for a more equal, healthier, safer world. It's basically a show about activism. There are a bunch of short segments where I am poking fun at hippie culture, different political views and pointing out hypocrisies.



Emet

How have things been going since you left the Garden of Eden and moved back in with your parents?

Not the same -- I miss living at the garden. I had more focus there and was a lot healthier. Seeing the world now that I have moved back feels off.

Has your relationship with your parents improved since your experience living on the Commune?

My relationship is better with my parents. Yes, going to the Garden of Eden really helped.

Do you feel like you found that sense of community and love that you were looking for?

Outside the garden, no. I dearly miss the accountability, the love, the camaraderie, the breakthroughs, the changes, the people.

What ended up happening with the tiny home you built at Garden of Eden? Have you been able to stay in it since you finished it?

Ha ha! No, Riley lives in it. He loves it! He did help me make it, so it's fair enough. I do miss it a little. It was so easy to maintain. I miss walking out that thing naked and being as free as a bird! Winter's coming -- I would have loved to just feel that cold, then be next the fire to warm up when I get too cold! Ahh, just be primal, man!

How is your music career going? Have you been playing many shows?

I got some money together and started recording a few rock versions of tunes I have played solo acoustic, plus new tunes as well. I always saw my old tunes as electric guitar, drums, bass. I finally get to do it. It was exciting! Also, I'm currently looking for labels -- indie or major. I am interested in either as long they let me do what I want.

Are you still in touch with Quinn and the other people at the Garden of Eden?

Not as much as when I was living there. I do go to see them, but it's been on special occasions.

Do you think you will go back to the Garden of Eden to live permanently? Is that an option?

I am going to visit more when I have a more open schedule at work. I always think about it. The matrix is a crazy place. I really loved being a part of that community. It's always an option!

Where do you see yourself in the next few years?

I can't tell you about tomorrow when I am living today. All I know is that I want to be, and that’s me -- not someone else or someone trying to be someone else.