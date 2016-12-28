Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Paris Hilton Reunited With Kim Kardashian Because 2016 Is The New 2006

Before Keeping Up with the Kardashians catapulted Kim into household name status, she was BFFs with Paris Hilton. Maybe you've heard of her?

Anyway, here they are posing pretty at T-Mobile's Sidekick 3 launch party, which is pretty much the epitome of all things 2006.

A lot has changed in the decade since, but Paris wants you to know she's still tight with her girl Kim. On Tuesday (December 27), Hilton Instagrammed AND tweeted photos of the duo schmoozin' at a holiday party. This is the first publicly shared photo of them since 2009.

Even Kylie Jenner happily participated in a Hilton sandwich with Paris and her younger sis Nicky.

Nicky also posted a pic of her mom air-kissing Kris Jenner, matriarch of the Kardashian empire.

The Kardashian-Jenners, meanwhile, kept their reunion with the Hiltons on the down low. They opted to share only family pics — a straight-faced Kimye gathering; the Kendall-less photo below — on social media.

Despite the lack of Kendall in this photo, rest assured that she's a Hilton fan like the rest of her fam. She revived Paris's iconic 21st birthday look earlier this year.

Fingers crossed the Hiltons and Kardashians are attending the same New Year's Eve festivities. If they're gonna wait another decade to take photos together, it'd be nice to get a few more reunion pics now.