Why New Year's (Not Thanksgiving) Is The Most Hilarious Friends Holiday

Warner Bros. Television

Thanksgiving takes the turkey when it comes to the favorite episode of Friends fans because, let's face it, it's hard to top the Gellar Cup fiasco, Monica and Joey shoving their head up a turkey's ass, and Brad Pitt coming into declare his allegiance to the "I Hate Rachel Club."

But Friends was about more than just Needless Turkey Murder Day. See, they don't know that we know that the producers of the show were reaching deep for some of the other big occasions of the year -- consider the girls' boyfriend bonfire for Valentine's Day or Ross' Holiday Armadillo concoction for Chrismakkuh and the Pink Bunny-Spudnik/Doody Halloween showdown that had everyone laughing for all the wrong reasons.

New Year's Eve has also been a staple occasion of the Friends foiled festivities and, in fact, it might just be the most important holiday of the whole show because they got so many things right about ball-drop bashes. Here are all the reasons Friends' New Year's episodes are as underrated as Matt LeBlanc's comedic timing -- check 'em out, then be sure to watch the beloved sitcom on MTV every night from 6-8pm beginning on (you guessed it!) New Year's Day: