American Horror Story Star Lily Rabe Is Expecting Her First Child

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

A new bundle of joy is on the way for Hollywood couple Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater.

The American Horror Story star will welcome her first child with longtime boyfriend Linklater — who also has a 9-year-old daughter from a previous marriage. Recently, Rabe posted a pic on Instagram with the caption, "A couple wks ago.. Taking my baby to The White House," showing off an adorable baby bump.

The couple attended the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. in early December, walking the red carpet looking happy as ever. They've worked on several projects together over the years, including Broadway's Seminar, Shakespeare in the Park's Cymbeline , and the upcoming film adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream, which also co-stars Rabe's AHS cast mate, Finn Wittrock.

No word yet on the baby's sex or potential name, but as long as her child isn't a vampire, or possessed — like characters on AHS — s/he will be golden. Congrats to the joyful couple!