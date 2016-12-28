‘Speed Dial,’ Episode 30: The Season Finale

Getty

Speed Dialers, the time has come: the first season finale. Thirty episodes later, Ira and Doreen take stock of the trash-ass year that was 2016. First, a rundown of the worst things about this year, which is essentially a rant against men. And then the best things — Lemonade, Michelle Obama, Moonlight, and more made this year bearable, if not beautiful. Here’s to hoping 2017 will have more of the same.

Thanks for riding with us for this first year. Season 2 will be bigger, better, blacker, and, of course, shadier. See you in February.

