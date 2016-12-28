Carrie Fisher's 'Awful' Princess Leia Space Buns Gave Us Kimye And More Iconic Pop Culture Moments

It's no secret Carrie Fisher thought Princess Leia's iconic hairstyle — twisted double buns — was completely fucking stupid. Never one to shy away from her love-hate relationship with Star Wars, and the man who created it, the late actress once said the space 'do made her feel like an "asshole." Though she eventually learned to love Leia and her enduring pop culture legacy, she never got over that "awful" hair (and that terribly degrading slave bikini, but that's another story).

Still, Leia's space buns will always hold a significant place in pop culture, whether Fisher liked it or not. Since the film's release in 1977, the Cinnabon-sized buns — which, according to George Lucas, were influenced by women in turn-of-the-century Mexico — are arguably one of the most well-recognized images from the famous franchise's iconography. Everyone from Chris Pratt to Rachel Green from Friends to Zenon (Girl of the 21st Century) has rocked the famous look. And while Fisher was so much more than Princess General Leia — she was a whip-smart wordsmith, an actress, author, mental health advocate, writer, and mother — to many, she will be most fondly remembered as the iconic heroine who told Darth Vader where he could shove his lightsaber.

"She has no friends, no family; her planet was blown up in seconds — along with her hairdresser — so all she has is a cause," Fisher told Rolling Stone of the character in 1983. "From the first film, she was just a soldier, frontline and center." And our soldier wore buns.

So let's take a look at all of the wonderful idiots who Fisher inspired with her ridiculously stupid hairstyle because let's face it: We all could use a good laugh today.