Carrie Fisher's One Request For Her Obituary Couldn't Be Any More Perfect

Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

Carrie Fisher — who died Tuesday, days after suffering a heart attack — never wasted any time calling out people on their bullshit, herself included. In fact, the outspoken actress, author, and screenwriter's bullshit detector was as sharp as her wit and as biting as her humor. Case in point: her reaction to George Lucas's ludicrous explanation as to why Princess Leia couldn't wear any underwear in Star Wars.

In her 2008 autobiographical book Wishful Drinking (which she later turned into a one-woman show), the late actress recalled talking to Lucas about the now-iconic, ethereal white dress she wore as Leia in the 1977 classic. "George comes up to me the first day of filming, and he takes one look at the dress and says, 'You can’t wear a bra under that dress,'" she wrote.

"So, I say, 'OK, I'll bite. Why?'

"And he says, 'Because ... there's no underwear in space.'"

According to Fisher, Lucas explained the phenomenon as much: "You go to space and you become weightless. So far so good, right? But then your body expands??? But your bra doesn’t — so you get strangled by your own bra." (Luckily for Fisher, gaffer's tape was A-OK by space standards.)

Of course, this conversation led to a major realization for Fisher: "Now I think that this would make for a fantastic obit — so I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra."

As you wish, general. On Tuesday, December 27, in the early hours of the morning, Carrie Fisher, draped in moonlight, was strangled by her own bra — just how she would have liked it.