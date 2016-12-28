Are Drake And Jennifer Lopez Officially Dating Now?

Getty Images

Remember when Drake confessed his love for Rihanna at the VMAs (in a tuxedo, with that massive fucking grin) and then they maybe dated for a bit afterward and apparently got matching tattoos? That all seems like a lifetime ago, mostly because the rag now is that Drake and Jennifer Lopez have paired up — it is cuffing season after all. (Did I use that correctly?)

Earlier this month, Drake came out to J.Lo's All I Have residency in Las Vegas, and the pair posed for a cute selfie that got posted to both of their Instagram pages. That was a pretty strong indication that these two were hanging. But it was only the beginning.

Early Wednesday morning (December 28), both took to Instagram again to post a rather cozy pic of Drake cradling a bejeweled J.Lo in his arms on a couch in some presumably opulent room in front of a presumably bountiful hearth scene. Jen's closed eyes suggest utter contentment, while Drake's half-open gaze suggests something more sinister (vampiric?). Is he pulling the strings of this puppet show?

No, certainly not, but he might think he is because she might be letting him think so, all the while making a marionette out of him. Maybe. I don't know, man, but they do seem happy, so let's just enjoy that.