The Kings Of Con Crew Meet A Fallen Walking Dead Star In Exclusive Clip

Justin Baker/FilmMagic

Abraham Ford clearly wants to punch the Trickster from 'Supernatural' in the face

Supernatural stars Richard Speight Jr. and Rob Benedict are Comic Con pros, having participated in more conventions than we can count. Their new comedy series, Kings of Con — which premiered in November — is inspired by their actual experiences at these exciting and unpredictable events.

The show isn't a documentary about conventions, á la Trekkies. It actually involves the duo creating caricatures of themselves and their fans, featuring a gaggle of fun guest stars, including many Supernatural ones. However, on the latest episode — airing today (January 3) — a Walking Dead star hangs out at the Con.

Michael Cudlitz, who played Sergeant Abraham Ford (R.I.P.), guest stars as Mel, a man who learns Rich (Speight Jr.) is trying to get with his wife, not knowing she's married. Basically, The Trickster almost steals Abraham's wife out from under him — which isn't a phrase I thought I'd ever have to write, but I'm glad I did. As an extra treat, Gil McKinney (a.k.a. Henry Winchester on Supernatural) kicks off the hilarious clip. Check it out above.