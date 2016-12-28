Get a look at the brand-new season of 'Teen Mom 2' and a sneak peek of 'America's Next Top Model'

Here's How You Should Spend Your First Monday Of 2017

This Monday, MTV is going to have a fresh new look. Make way for mamas and models!

Teen Mom 2, which will continue to document Jenelle's, Leah's, Kailyn's, and Chelsea's journeys as young parents, will kick off the evening at 9/8c with its Season 7 premiere. New year, new beginnings indeed (as the trailer below demonstrates).

Following the long-running docu-series, a special presentation of America's Next Top Model -- yes, the iconic reality program! -- featuring a brand-new host (Rita Ora), new panel members (supermodel and body activist Ashley Graham, Paper Magazine Chief Creative Officer Drew Elliott and celebrity stylist and image architect Law Roach), a slew of new experts and an all-female cast competing for the coveted crown will round out the network's programming slate. Three words: Ready, set, STRUT!

Don't miss the Teen Mom 2 season premiere and America's Next Top Model this Monday (January 2!) beginning at 9/8c. And to get you prepared, check out two sneak peeks from both shows below!