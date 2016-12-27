Mark Hamill, Anna Kendrick, Halsey, And More React To The Death Of Carrie Fisher
Celebrities honor the beloved ‘Star Wars’ icon, who died at age 60 on Tuesday
Carrie Fisher was a force to be reckoned with. She was a symbol of strength and resiliency for millions, a brutally honest and unapologetically funny woman who overcame addiction and mental illness with one of the sharpest minds this side of the galaxy. Though best known for her pioneering work as Princess Leia in George Lucas's beloved Star Wars franchise, the Emmy-nominated actress, author, and playwright was an outspoken icon in her own right, often turning pain into humor. To say she will be missed is an understatement.
As we come to terms with Fisher's death at the age of 60, celebrities are taking to social media to process their own grief. From her beloved Star Wars co-stars Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams to her mother, Debbie Reynolds, to the women she inspired with her brilliant sense of humor and wit, here's how celebrities are honoring the late star.
Debbie Reynolds
Mark Hamill
Harrison FordGetty Images
"Carrie was one-of-a-kind, brilliant, original," Harrison Ford said in a statement. "Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely. My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd and her many friends. We will all miss her."
George Lucas
Peter Mayhew
Anthony Daniels
Warwick Davis
Daisy RidleyLucasfilm
"Devastated at this monumental loss," Ridley said in a statement. "How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye."
William Shatner
Billy Dee Williams
Dave Prowse
J.J. Abrams
Anna Kendrick
Russell Crowe
Sharon Horgan
Halsey
Elizabeth Banks
Tina FeyNBC
"Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift," Fey said in a statement to Time. "I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I'm very sad she is gone."
Patton Oswalt
Karl Urban
Reese Witherspoon
Samuel L. Jackson
Rian Johnson, director of Star Wars: Episode VIII
Margaret Cho
Alyssa Milano
Colin Trevorrow, director of Star Wars: Episode IX
Kevin Smith
Kumail Nanjiani
Chris Evans
Dan Aykroyd
Billy Eichner
Jewel Staite
Phil Lord, co-director of the forthcoming Han Solo: A Star Wars Story
Whoopi Goldberg
Roseanne Barr
Bryan Fuller
Ellen DeGeneres
Connie Britton
Kathleen Kennedy, president of LucasfilmGetty Images
"Carrie holds such special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her," Kennedy said in a statement. "She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us. She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly."
Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company
Josh Gad
Gwendoline Christie