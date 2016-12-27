Mark Hamill, Anna Kendrick, Halsey, And More React To The Death Of Carrie Fisher

Getty Images

Carrie Fisher was a force to be reckoned with. She was a symbol of strength and resiliency for millions, a brutally honest and unapologetically funny woman who overcame addiction and mental illness with one of the sharpest minds this side of the galaxy. Though best known for her pioneering work as Princess Leia in George Lucas's beloved Star Wars franchise, the Emmy-nominated actress, author, and playwright was an outspoken icon in her own right, often turning pain into humor. To say she will be missed is an understatement.

As we come to terms with Fisher's death at the age of 60, celebrities are taking to social media to process their own grief. From her beloved Star Wars co-stars Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams to her mother, Debbie Reynolds, to the women she inspired with her brilliant sense of humor and wit, here's how celebrities are honoring the late star.