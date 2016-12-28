9 Hannah Montana Secrets From Nasally Congested Traci Van Horn

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage / Amy Graves/Getty Images

Sweet niblets! Disney Channel’s mega Hannah Montana marathon of the entire series is coming to a close as the network gears up for its pilots marathon to kick off the new year.

But before we watch (and ugly cry during) the finale this Thursday (December 29), we chatted with Hannah Montana’s BFF — and Lola Luftnagle’s frenemy — Traci Van Horn (Romi Dames). Dames’s character suffered from a nasal condition, making her voice simultaneously irritating and hysterical. Remember when she couldn’t properly pronounce “mauve?” Tragic. Here are some of Dames’s fondest memories from the show.