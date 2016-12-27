Taylor Swift Reappears To Sing In A 96-Year-Old Fan's Living Room

John Shearer/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

This time last year, Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour had comfortably dominated the globe and cranked out every surprise guest imaginable, and she was on her way to an eventual Grammy for Album of the Year.

But 2016 was markedly different for Swift, who's kept a low profile after a year of what could be safely called varied exposure. (A whirlwind Tom Hiddleston romance and a controversial tape leak by Kim Kardashian were strange highlights for the typically uncontested Swift.)

So here we are, mere days from putting 2016 to bed for good, and Swift is back — performing a surprise living room show in New Madrid, Missouri for a 96-year-old World War II veteran named Cyrus Porter.

According to pictures and video posted to social media, Swift led an acoustic sing-along of "Shake It Off" and posed for selfies all around the room with Porter and his family. The seeds of this surprise apparently were sown in a local news story that talked about Porter's status as a Swift super-fan.

If 2017 Swift is all about DIY living room shows — the foil to her globetrotting, celeb-spilling world tour — I'm into it already.