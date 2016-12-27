Home Alone And Friends Share A Bizarre Connection

Barry King/WireImage / Justin Lubin/NBC

Christmas 2016 has come and gone, but did you happen to notice the surprising Friends connection while watching Home Alone for the 10,000th time?

Remember when Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Monica (Courteney Cox) told their pals they planned to leave New York City and move up to a house in Westchester in the final season? Turns out the couple moved into Kevin McCallister's humongous house from Home Alone.

After getting confirmation from the actual people who lived in the real house in Winnetka, Illinois, production company 22 Vision made a video explaining how the connection holds up.

Based on the view from the living room windows, you see the McCallister's neighbors' houses exactly as they were when the movie premiered in 1990 — even though the Friends episode in question aired in 2004. According to 22 Vision, Friends "used stock footage from the filming of Home Alone," and no one noticed until recently. Check out the video above and start questioning everything.