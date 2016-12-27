The Alien: Covenant Trailer Will Scare The Crap Out Of You

20th Century Fox

If aliens busting out of human bodies is your thing, then here’s a very NSFW trailer for you

The Alien: Covenant trailer has burst onto the internet like a neomorph bursting out of some poor dude's chest — and it's brutal. We're talking bloody, human carnage here, people.

The very gory (and very intriguing) NSFW first trailer for Ridley Scott’s Prometheus follow-up finds Michael Fassbender's David the android now living on an uncharted paradise — a place visited by the crew of the colony ship Covenant. The colonists think they've landed on an idyllic planet, but little do they know of the horrors that await in the form of a creepy alien race now known as the neomorphs.

Something tells me Billy Crudup is going to wish he had listened to Katherine Waterston and stayed on the damn ship. Who is this amateur taking his helmet off on a rando planet?! Don't do that!!! You deserve to incubate a neomorph if you do that.

Alien: Covenant not only looks like a return to the franchise's thriller roots, but it also gives us a kickass heroine in Waterston's character, Daniels, a modern disciple of Sigourney Weaver's Ripley.