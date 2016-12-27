Kanye West’s Hair Now Looks Like A Bowl Of Sherbet

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

All he needs now is a little lime green

Over the past two months, Kanye West has been hospitalized and subsequently released after canceling the remainder of his troubled Saint Pablo tour (including dates in Europe). When he reemerged to meet with Donald Trump in New York City, he did so with dyed-blond hair.

Now, as the weirdest year in recent memory finally sputters out in its final days, Kanye’s apparently added a little pink to his hair, opting for a rainbow-sherbet look — and when you think about it, why wouldn’t he?

As The Fader reports, the above photo reportedly captures Kanye leaving Hollywood’s Arclight Cinema on Monday (December 26). And here I was thinking the yuletide season was all about red and green.

Kanye is apparently working on music at a home studio, so we’ll see what happens come 2017. In the meantime, we’ll keep you updated if and when he throws a dash of lime green in that ’do to make a full neon rainbow.