The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Sang And Danced Their Way Through ‘Krismas’

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

Kris Jenner gives Mrs. Claus — or Mrs. Klaus — a run for her money every year in the festivities department, as she's the queen of Christmas cards and the hostess of one annual, epic holiday bash.

Christmas Eve 2016 was no different for the Kardashian-Jenner fam — John Legend was the singer caroling at the party, ffs — but things got a little rowdy on the dance floor 'cause of course they did.

It's too bad the invitation didn't encourage guests to bring helmets, as it looks like Kourtney Kardashian almost needed one for a second there.

We get it. "Love on Top" makes us wanna pick up our loved ones and swing them around, too, so Khloé Kardashian's moves seem not only appropriate for the Jenner dance floor, but fitting.

As for the singing: They definitely should — and did — leave it up to the pros, but Kendall Jenner's lip-synching skills are on point and probably made Legend proud.

Santa didn't seem too impressed, though, but it's OK. Who needs them when you're spending the night out with Kim Kardashian and the rest of your goofy fam?