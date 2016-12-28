‘Happy Sad Confused,’ With Natalie Portman

Getty

Natalie Portman is known for many things, but being a great impressionist is not one of them (she’s not shy about admitting this) — which makes her transformation into Jackie Kennedy in the new film Jackie all the more impressive.

It might be time to stop placing any expectations on the 35-year-old, unless you’re expecting her to land another Oscar nomination for this performance, because that’s basically a done deal. Far from a conventional cradle-to-grave biopic, Jackie captures the grieving first lady at a pivotal juncture in the days immediately following her husband’s assassination.

On this episode of “Happy Sad Confused”, Portman takes us back to the beginning, including how her career bizarrely intersected with Britney Spears’s and how she avoided being sexualized on-screen at a young age. She also finally answers the million-dollar question: Which Star Wars film will she show her children first?