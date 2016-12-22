Teen Mom OG's Ryan Edwards Is Engaged

Ryan Edwards introduced his girlfriend Mackenzie Standifer during the last season of Teen Mom OG -- and the couple just took a big (and official) step forward in their relationship. The lovebirds are engaged!

"I just thought we were going on a date, but he rented out a riverboat and nobody was there," Mackenzie revealed to MTV News. "It was just us on a riverboat, on the water, and it was beautiful. We finished dinner, and we were looking at each other. He asked me to stand up, and that's when asked." With the ring, as seen below!

While the duo had discussed being joined together in holy matrimony, Mackenzie -- who began dating Bentley's dad in May -- was still surprised when her beau posed that important query. But now that she's almost Mrs. Ryan Edwards, it is starting to feel "real," and the two have already checked an important part of wedding planning off the list.

"We already booked the church -- we're getting married in November 2017," she revealed. "It was where Jen and Larry got married." Following in his parents' footsteps -- and these holidays will certainly be very special for the clan.

Share your congrats for Ryan and Mackenzie in the comments -- and for a sweet rewind, relive one of the pair's moments together during the previous installment of TMOG.