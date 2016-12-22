16 And Pregnant's Valerie Fairman Dead At 23

Valerie Fairman's Twitter

Valerie Fairman, who appeared on the second season of 16 and Pregnant, has died, MTV News can confirm. She was 23.

"We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman's passing," the network said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time."

According to E! News, the Chester County Coroner says Fairman's cause of death is under investigation pending a toxicology test. The former MTV cast member gave birth to now-7-year-old daughter Nevaeh on the docu-series. The Ashley's Reality Roundup was first to report the news.

Following the initial reports of Fairman's death, Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans (who also appeared on the second season of 16 and Pregnant) took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Our thoughts are with Valerie's loved ones during this difficult time. Please leave your heartfelt messages in the comments.