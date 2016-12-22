‘Lady Problems’ Podcast, With Brit Marling

Getty

This week on “Lady Problems,” the MTV News podcast dedicated to pop culture’s treatment of women, Hazel Cills and Rachel interview Brit Marling, the genius behind and star of Netflix's The OA. We talk to Brit about the innumerable interpretations of the show, her research on near-death experiences, her adoration for Maggie Nelson, choreographing The OA's “movements” with Ryan Heffington, and walking that fine line between vulnerability and schlock. Later, Teo Bugbee and Doreen St. Félix join Rachel and Hazel to very seriously discuss the most important question of the holiday season: Is Christmas feminist???????

