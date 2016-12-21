Fifth Harmony’s ‘That’s My Girl’ Sounds A Lot Different Without Camila Cabello

D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Just days after Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony (or Fourth Harmony, as some fans are now calling them), we’ve gotten a taste of what the group’s future might sound like.

A revamped version of 5H’s booming single “That’s My Girl” has surfaced online, and it strips Camila’s vocals entirely. You can now hear Lauren Jauregui a lot more clearly, especially on the pre-chorus (“You’ve been down before...”), which she shared with Camila on the original track. Other than that, the track definitely sounds different without Camila’s high-pitched vocals — but it’s still a banger. (Whew!)

While we wait for the girls’s proper first release as a quartet — which we already know is in the works, given their recent comments about album number three — this reproduced track gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect. That is, if 5H can hunker down and focus on music instead of exchanging heated open letters with Camila. Hopefully that drama’s settled down for good.