Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Consider this the end of her ‘Pinkprint’ era

Nicki Minaj Is Feeling Herself In A Clip From Her New Tour Movie

Time to reevaluate your New Year’s Eve plans, Barbies. Nicki Minaj has announced a new tour movie that will air December 31 on BET ... so consider New Year’s Rockin’ Eve canceled.

The movie captures Nicki’s performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in July 2015, during the final leg of her Pinkprint tour in support of her 2014 album of the same name. The show featured openers Rae Sremmurd, Tinashe, and Dej Loaf, and guest appearances from Lil Wayne and her boo, Meek Mill.

In a two-minute preview from BET, Nicki performs her verse from Beyoncé’s “Feeling Myself” and gives a short interview about being grateful and savoring “once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

Nicki announced her Pinkprint tour movie on Twitter, further revealing that the project marks the end of an era for her. But you know what that means: A new one can't be too far off.