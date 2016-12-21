David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage - Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Volkswagen

Probably not gonna wear matching hats in it, though

Bill Murray And Yoko Ono Are Going To Be In Wes Anderson’s Dog Movie

Wes Anderson fans, congrats: Not only has the filmmaker announced that he's got another movie coming, but that a familiar face — several of 'em, actually — will be involved.

Isle of Dogs, the next quirky project to join the Anderson oeuvre, will shoot in England and serve as Anderson's next animated offering after 2009's The Fantastic Mr. Fox. The film will also feature the voices of Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Harvey Keitel, Edward Norton, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, and ... Yoko Ono.

Anderson is working with regulars from his previous flicks, sure, but notable additions to the list of faves? Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig, Liev Schreiber, and, yup, Yoko. In a cast that offers little surprise, this is a curveball we're excited to see.

Anderson is raising money for charity by offering fans a chance to voice a character in the film, a visit to the London set of Isle of Dogs, and more as perks.

This announcement follows up Anderson's Christmasy commercial for H&M, which featured another fave actor of his, Adrien Brody. It's a welcome return for the Grand Budapest Hotel director, so here's hoping they start shooting soon and a release date gets in our paws ASAP.