Rihanna Wore The Biggest Belt You’ve Ever Seen

Getty Images

If there is one thing we can say about Rihanna's relationship to accessories, it's that the limit does not exist. The other day, we praised her for her use of a teeny tiny backpack. And now we must commend her for wearing the BIGGEST GODDAMN BELT WE'VE EVER SEEN.

Rihanna donned this oversized Margiela belt to eat dinner at her fav pasta spot, Giorgio Baldi. Like, who does that? Love her.

Wow. I feel so inspired. Catch me walking into my local Olive Garden with a DIY belt, fashioned from a giant red Christmas bow, soon.