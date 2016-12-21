The American Landscape In 2016

Kaleb Horton/Mike Devine

Photography is miraculous because it allows you to bottle time and place and mood. You can stand in a place and capture what it felt like at a specific moment in time. As time passes and the place changes and you change, the photograph becomes more emotionally charged, because you can't replicate it. You bottled something you can’t bottle again.

I usually take pictures when I’m out of words, because I’m too tired from information overload and white noise to successfully complete a thought. I get in my car, get the hell out of town, and feel the world around me without the pressure of thinking anything at all. I got the hell out of town a lot this year.

These are my favorites of the photographs I took in 2016. If I had a goal, it was to show people that America is a place of vast, impossible, strange beauty, an impermanent place that will certainly cease to exist someday, a place of huge, blinding loneliness. If you want to be alone in this country, you can be very, very alone. If you want to get lost, you can get lost. We’re not here for very long, and we can’t take anything for granted, because it all goes, usually when we’re not looking.

Kaleb Horton

