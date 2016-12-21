Kanye West Cancels Saint Pablo Tour’s European Dates

Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Meadows

No ultralight beams will be going across the pond anytime soon

A month after Kanye West scrubbed the remainder of his 2016 Saint Pablo Tour dates from his schedule, it appears he's gone ahead and canceled the shows he was planning for 2017, too.

CNN confirms that West has canceled the European leg of the Saint Pablo Tour, which was to hit stadiums in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

West — who was hospitalized in November and underwent a psychiatric evaluation shortly after canceling the dates — mounted one of the most memorable tours of the year thanks to his strong performances and dynamic stage design. The tone of the Saint Pablo Tour shifted following Kim Kardashian's robbery, as a number of outbursts and prematurely wrapped sets dotted the weeks following the terrifying ordeal.

West largely kept out of the public eye since his hospitalization, but he has been slowly creeping back into it: He stepped out with a new 'do in L.A., met with Donald Trump, and returned to Twitter to share kind words about Kid Cudi's new album.

While there's no word regarding the continuation of the Saint Pablo Tour into 2017, here's hoping this isn't the last we've seen of West's floating stage.