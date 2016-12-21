‘Speed Dial,’ Episode 29: Jesus Hakeem Christ

Also discussed: the best black Christmas movies, the best black Christmas music, and the culture of white Christmas

Hello, Speed Dialers! Ira Madison III and Doreen St. Félix return with another episode of “Speed Dial with Ira and Doreen,” MTV’s bicoastal podcast about music, pop culture, sex, and race.

It's our first-annual Christmas episode! There are two kinds of Christmases in America, and this week Ira and Doreen investigate both. Celebrated by black people and a select group of discerning others, Black Christmas is a joyous occasion, which usually ends with family members, full of collards, lounging happily on a couch. First, a rundown of the iconic Black Christmas film canon: We're talking A Diva's Christmas Carol, The Best Man Holiday, and The Preacher's Wife. Next, the music, both the corny (Chris Brown) and the sublime (Nat King Cole, Donny Hathaway, and, of course, Mariah Carey).

Because "Speed Dial" is an equal-opportunity podcast, your hosts also try to understand White Christmas. This holiday, as its defenders like Megyn Kelly and Bill O'Reilly show, is a very angry time, one in which people feel that their traditions are threatened. Ira and Doreen attempt to understand the rage of their fellow Americans. Which is, of course, the spirit of Black Christmas.

