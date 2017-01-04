7 Disney Channel Original Movies Turning 15 In 2017
2002 was a good year for DCOMs
Nothing makes people feel old as dirt faster than learning a movie from their childhood is celebrating a milestone anniversary. In 2002, seven beloved DCOMs premiered on Disney Channel covering an array of genres: sports, drama, whodunit, horror, and comedy. Though fewer came out that year than the previous one, 2002 gave us so many classics that “Old Disney” fans are still hyped about all these years later.
Check out which of your faves are turning the big 1-5 in the coming year, and prepare to feel archaic.
Double Teamed — January 18, 2002Disney
Based on the true story of twins Heather and Heidi Burge, this film followed two gifted teen athletes moving to a new school in hopes of getting college scholarships. Interestingly, the sisters (played by non-twins Poppi Monroe and Annie McElwain) planned to play volleyball, but ended up playing basketball during the off-season, soon becoming professional basketball stars.
Cadet Kelly — March 8, 2002Disney
Peppy Kelly (Hilary Duff) quickly butted heads with no-nonsense Jennifer (Christy Carlson Romano) when she was forced to attend military school. There was also a kick-ass dance sequence at the end you definitely practiced in the mirror when no one was looking.
Tru Confessions — April 5, 2002Disney
Also known as the saddest DCOM in history, this film was based on Janet Tashjian’s YA novel of the same name. Tru Walker (Clara Bryant) dealt with normal teenage angst while also living with a mentally disabled twin brother, Eddie (Shia LaBeouf). Fun fact: American Horror Story star Mare Winningham played their overworked mother, Ginny.
Get a Clue — June 28, 2002Disney
This whodunit starred Lindsay Lohan, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody's Brenda Song, and Bug Hall. After their teacher mysteriously disappeared, the New York City teens found themselves caught up in a money heist. Of course, we should've been rooting for villain Falco Grandville (Charles Shaughnessy) all along, but I digress.
Gotta Kick It Up! — July 26, 2002Disney
If you're wondering why all your grade school friends wouldn't stop chanting, “Sí, se puede” 15 years ago, this movie's the reason. A team of misfit cheerleaders got a new coach and a new attitude adjustment in this energetic film. We were also treated to a killer dance routine from pre–Ugly Betty America Ferrera.
A Ring of Endless Light — August 23, 2002Disney
Mischa Barton and Smart House’s Ryan Merriman were actually the stars of this film, but we can never, ever forget that baby Jared Padalecki was also in it. Before Sam Winchester from Supernatural was “saving people, hunting things,” he fought to protect the dolphin population from the illegal use of drift nets.
The Scream Team — October 11, 2002Disney
Arguably one of the most underrated DCOMs, this Halloween-themed film involved siblings Ian (Mark Rendall) and Claire (Kat Dennings) working with a team of ghosts to battle an evil spirit hell-bent on vengeance for the townspeople’s mistreatment of him centuries ago.