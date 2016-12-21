Celebrate The Season With MTV's Greatest Holiday Hits (Snoop Dogg Included)

MTV has a rich history of embracing the holiday season with a bunch of unique personalities in lots of different settings. Fortunately, all of the iconic December-time greatest hits from this network will be featured once again, in the form of a brand-new special. Deck the halls -- courtesy of these treats from the network's vault!

Happy Holidays Love, MTV -- premiering tonight right after the Epic Fails of 2016 special -- will showcase the most memorable incidents that will make you want to gather 'round the yule log with a glass of egg nog. From Snoop Dogg’s reading of “Twas the Night” on Total Request Live to Adam Sandler performing “The Hanukkah Song"” and Kid 'n Play shopping for Xmas trees on Yo! MTV Raps in 1988 to Heidi Montag getting a puppy for Christmas on The Hills, this celebratory trip down memory lane is sure to get you into the festive spirit.

Don't miss Happy Holidays Love, MTV tonight at 11:30/10:30c -- and share your favorite MTV holiday memories in the comments!