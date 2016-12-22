‘Happy Sad Confused,’ With Megan Mullally And Michael Fassbender

If you’re going to list the actors most filmmakers are dying to work with these days, Michael Fassbender’s name had better be at or near the top. So his decision to lend his talents as an actor and producer to Assassin’s Creed is all the more intriguing. And yet, despite it being an admittedly lapsed gamer, the 39-year-old says on this week’s “Happy Sad Confused” that the concept was too intriguing to pass up.

But this conversation goes far beyond actor motivations and career calculations. Fassbender goes full showman, singing his own made-up song for the upcoming Alien: Covenant and debuting spot-on imitations from Dumb and Dumber and The Big Lebowski. Plus, just how close did he come to starring in a Star Wars movie?

Speaking of what-ifs, Megan Mullally joins the podcast this week to talk about some films you might have missed her in, such as her cut role from David Lynch’s Blue Velvet and her blink-and-you’ll-miss-it film debut in Risky Business.

But it’s the Will & Grace star’s role in Why Him? opposite Bryan Cranston and James Franco that has her excited, calling it “the biggest job I’ve ever gotten.” She explains why in this very funny chat.