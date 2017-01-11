Underdogs Will Have Their Day When The Challenge Returns For Season 29

For every Challenge linchpin who’s successfully won gold (Bananas, Darrell and Evelyn could collectively stock an empty treasure chest), many have tried for first place and failed. But when MTV’s beloved competition show returns for Season 29 on February 7, the Underdogs will finally have their day.

On the heels of Rivals III comes a new type of game called The Challenge: Invasion which will usher 18 winless contestants — vets and first-timers alike — to a deserted, austere wasteland called The Shelter. The Underdogs will battle across a series of contests for the chance to move out of squalor and into typical Challenge luxury — The Oasis — but only 12 will get the chance to live like royalty. Still, even then, there will be no breathing easy: Just when the lucky ones get comfortable, they’ll find the game is far from over.

The final crop of Underdogs will have to face down eight proven Champions (peep 'em above smack talking the Underdogs), and the superstars stand between the long shots and a huge $350,000 prize. And with devastating elimination rounds, truly baffling hookups and the first-ever three-day final on the way too, Season 29 may just prove to be the series’ most unpredictable and gripping saga yet.

What do you think of the latest Challenge format, and are you placing your bets on The Underdogs? Share your thoughts, and hang tight for more info on the forthcoming Challenge season premiering on February 7 with a two-hour episode! In the meantime, check out the entire cast below:

Champs

Ashley K

Bananas

Camila

Cara Maria

CT

Darrell

Laurel

Zach

Underdogs

Amanda

Anika

Anthony

Ashley

Bruno

Cory

Dario

Hunter

Jenna

Kailah

LaToya

Marie

Nelson

Nicole

Shane

Sylvia

Theo

Tony