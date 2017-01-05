Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Reveals The Very Best Part Of Planning Her Wedding

As viewers most likely remember from last season of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea excitedly got right to work planning her wedding shortly after her engagement to Cole. And during this week's premiere, the MTV cast member picked up right where she left off and completed a special task: finalizing Aubree's look for the big day.

"I like it," the beaming six-year-old gushed about her ensemble at a fitting, while her mama watched her mini-me model the lacy frock.

And the girls' day -- Chelsea's mom Mary and her two pals joined the occasion -- stands out as a favorite memory from the lead-up to the milestone occasion.

"Even though I'm marrying Cole, it's such a big moment for [Aubree] also because she hasn't had the best experience with her dad," Chelsea revealed to MTV News. "Her being able to have her own dress and feel beautiful and get ready for this day just as much as I am was really amazing."

And as any couple understands, coordinating nuptials requires a lot of support. So who has Chelsea relied on as she approaches life a married lady?

"Cole has been wonderful -- he's really laid back, and I get anxiety really easily," the bride-to-be divulged. "So he's been amazing. And I had a wedding planner, so she took a lot off the stress out of it."

Be sure to keep watching Teen Mom 2 every Monday at 9/8c as Chelsea and Cole's road to "I do" continues!