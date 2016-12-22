An extended cut of one of our favorite interviews of the year

Welcome to a special holiday edition “The Stakes,” where we’re taking a look back at one of our best pieces from the past year — plus a little something new. Coming up:

Part 1: We’ve got an extended version of music writer Hazel Cills’s interview with Khaela Maricich and Melissa Dyne, a.k.a. The Blow, on womanproducer.com — their digital archive of women making their own sonic universes.

Part 2: Stay tuned for a poem from Hanif Willis-Abdurraqib, author of the acclaimed The Crown Ain’t Worth Much, called “And Who, This Time.”

