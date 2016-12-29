11 Ways Disney Channel Can Make 2017 Feel Like 2007 Again

Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic / Jesse Grant/WireImage

Disney Channel made 2016 a personal time machine for fans, re-airing (almost) every classic DCOM and finding new and exciting ways to make the past come alive again.

With the success of these nostalgic endeavors, it only makes sense for the network to continue them in the coming year. Disney’s already starting 2017 off with a bang via a marathon of show pilots on January 1, but there’s more work to be done. Here are 11 ways Disney can make the other 364 days of the year just as sentimental.