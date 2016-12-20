Find out when you can join Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross at Central Perk -- all over again

Friends Fans, Rejoice: The Beloved Sitcom Is Coming To MTV

MTV will be there for you (clap, clap, clap) with Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross because Friends (yes, FRIENDS!) is debuting on the channel in 2017! Sing it together now: "So no one told you life was gonna be this way..."

The beloved sitcom -- which featured the unique and delightful New York City pals -- will be premiering on the network in the brand-new year. GET READY, SMELLY CATS!

Here are the scheduling deets: Fans will be able to catch the series every night from 6-8pm beginning on New Year's Day. Dinner with Friends -- with a side of Central Perk.

In addition, MTV is naming its top 10 episode picks (see the choices below) but would also like fans to share their favorite memories by using the hashtag #MTVFriendsFav.

The One With Chandler and Monica’s Wedding (Pt. 2)

The One With The Proposal Pt. 2

The One With Ross’s Wedding Pt. 2

The One With The Embryo’s

The One With The Prom Video

The One Where No One’s Ready

The One Where Everyone Find’s Out

The Last One Pt 2

The One With Unagi

The One Where Ross and Rachel Take A Break

How you doin' with this addition to MTV's packed programming slate? Sound off in the comments, and stay with MTV News for some entertaining Friends coverage.