We jam out to songs on the radio, but have you ever imagined the voice on the radio singing a song you wrote? We made that happen with the help of songwriter-turned-popstar Bebe Rexha when she, along with one of her biggest fans, mentored young girls in a songwriting workshop for MTV and Applebee's Ultimate Fan Experience.

We flew our UFE contest winner, Cayla, a writer herself, across the country to Los Angeles for the chance to give back to the community with her favorite artist. If you haven't heard by now, Bebe Rexha probably wrote some of your favorite recent top 40 hits, which made her the perfect mentor for the day. Eminem and Rihanna's "The Monster," anyone? You can thank Bebe for that. That oh-so catchy chorus in G-Eazy's "Me, Myself & I"? All Bebe.

With Cayla beside her sharing some of her knowledge as well, Bebe lent her stellar songwriting expertise to the talented mentees at WriteGirl, an organization that encourages girls to express themselves through creative writing. The pop star even called her guitarist in to help sing one of the girls' original songs for a totally surreal moment. Get an inside look at Bebe's process for creating a hit song, her performance at WriteGirl, and her surprise for our contest winner —all done with a healthy dose of girl power! It's all in the video below: