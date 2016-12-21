Suzi Pratt/FilmMagic

16 Concert Tours You Absolutely Can’t Miss This Winter

Stay warm and get to a gig

Don't get stuck suffering from cabin fever this winter. Everyone from Green Day to Tove Lo to Jake Miller is heading out on tour — during the brutally cold months of the year, no less — providing an ideal opportunity for you to escape your blanket burrito and go see some incredible live shows.

Whether you're looking for some more supplementary Christmas gifts (concert tickets are great stocking stuffers) or you just want to hit up a general-admission pit for some therapeutic headbanging and singalongs, here's a list of some of the best tours hitting up clubs and arenas across the U.S. this winter.

  1. Panic! At The DiscoDeath Of A Bachelor tour

    With support from MisterWives and Saint Motel.

    Dates: 2/24 – 4/15.

  2. JoJoMad Love tour

    Dates: 2/15 – 5/3.

  3. Ariana GrandeDangerous Woman tour

    With Support from: Little Mix and Victoria Monét.

    Dates: 2/2 – 4/15.

  4. DNCE

    Dates: 1/17 – 2/9.

  5. Red Hot Chili Peppers

    With support from Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Jack Irons.

    Dates: 1/5 – 7/1.

  6. Green DayRevolution Radio tour

    With support from The Interrupters and Against Me!

    Dates: 3/1 – 4/8.

  7. Tove LoLady Wood tour

    With support from Phoebe Ryan.

    Dates: 2/6 – 2/24.

  8. Jake Miller — The Overnight Tour

    With support from MAX and Spencer Sutherland.

    Dates: 2/7 – 3/24.

  9. Waterparks

    With support from Too Close to Touch, Creeper, and Chapel.

    Dates: 2/9 – 3/8.

  10. Twenty One Pilots — EMØTIØNAL RØADSHØW

    Dates: 1/17 – 3/5.

  11. Bastille — Wild, Wild World Tour

    Dates: 3/27 – 5/12.

  12. Daya — Sit Still, Look Pretty Tour

    Dates: 2/18 – 4/9.

  13. Mayday ParadeA Lesson In Romantics 10th Anniversary Tour

    With support from Knuckle Puck and Milestones.

    Dates: 3/32 – 5/26.

  14. The Lumineers — The Cleopatra World Tour

    With support from Andrew Bird, Margaret Glaspy, Susto, and Kaleo.

    Dates: 1/17 – 3/31.

  15. We The Kings — WTK 10

    Dates: 2/17 – 5/29.

  16. Kings Of Leon

    With support from Deerhunter.

    Dates: 1/12 – 1/28.