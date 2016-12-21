16 Concert Tours You Absolutely Can’t Miss This Winter

Don't get stuck suffering from cabin fever this winter. Everyone from Green Day to Tove Lo to Jake Miller is heading out on tour — during the brutally cold months of the year, no less — providing an ideal opportunity for you to escape your blanket burrito and go see some incredible live shows.
Whether you're looking for some more supplementary Christmas gifts (concert tickets are great stocking stuffers) or you just want to hit up a general-admission pit for some therapeutic headbanging and singalongs, here's a list of some of the best tours hitting up clubs and arenas across the U.S. this winter.
-
Panic! At The Disco — Death Of A Bachelor tour
With support from MisterWives and Saint Motel.
Dates: 2/24 – 4/15.
-
JoJo — Mad Love tour
Dates: 2/15 – 5/3.
-
Ariana Grande — Dangerous Woman tour
With Support from: Little Mix and Victoria Monét.
Dates: 2/2 – 4/15.
-
Dates: 1/17 – 2/9.
-
With support from Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Jack Irons.
Dates: 1/5 – 7/1.
-
Green Day — Revolution Radio tour
With support from The Interrupters and Against Me!
Dates: 3/1 – 4/8.
-
Tove Lo — Lady Wood tour
With support from Phoebe Ryan.
Dates: 2/6 – 2/24.
-
Jake Miller — The Overnight Tour
With support from MAX and Spencer Sutherland.
Dates: 2/7 – 3/24.
-
With support from Too Close to Touch, Creeper, and Chapel.
Dates: 2/9 – 3/8.
-
Twenty One Pilots — EMØTIØNAL RØADSHØW
Dates: 1/17 – 3/5.
-
Bastille — Wild, Wild World Tour
Dates: 3/27 – 5/12.
-
Daya — Sit Still, Look Pretty Tour
Dates: 2/18 – 4/9.
-
Mayday Parade — A Lesson In Romantics 10th Anniversary Tour
With support from Knuckle Puck and Milestones.
Dates: 3/32 – 5/26.
-
The Lumineers — The Cleopatra World Tour
With support from Andrew Bird, Margaret Glaspy, Susto, and Kaleo.
Dates: 1/17 – 3/31.
-
We The Kings — WTK 10
Dates: 2/17 – 5/29.
-
With support from Deerhunter.
Dates: 1/12 – 1/28.