16 Concert Tours You Absolutely Can’t Miss This Winter

Suzi Pratt/FilmMagic

Stay warm and get to a gig

Don't get stuck suffering from cabin fever this winter. Everyone from Green Day to Tove Lo to Jake Miller is heading out on tour — during the brutally cold months of the year, no less — providing an ideal opportunity for you to escape your blanket burrito and go see some incredible live shows.

Whether you're looking for some more supplementary Christmas gifts (concert tickets are great stocking stuffers) or you just want to hit up a general-admission pit for some therapeutic headbanging and singalongs, here's a list of some of the best tours hitting up clubs and arenas across the U.S. this winter.