Make Me A Match: Here's The 411 On Are You The One?'s Season 5 Love Hopefuls

Jamie Cary

The extensive Are You the One? matchmaking process is in the bag -- and now it's time for the debauchery coupling to begin.

Before the show's fifth installment premieres on January 11 (the trailer is above!), we're getting to know 22 people (11 PMs!) who will try to snap their previous dating habits and land in the Boom Boom Room first wind up with a compatible soulmate. The days of sucking at relationships are in the past, folks!

Read more about the gawgeous love hopefuls below, share your first impressions in the comments and don't miss Are You the One? every Wednesday at 9/8c beginning on January 11!