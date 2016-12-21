Make Me A Match: Here's The 411 On Are You The One?'s Season 5 Love Hopefuls

The extensive Are You the One? matchmaking process is in the bag -- and now it's time for the
debauchery coupling to begin.
Before the show's fifth installment premieres on January 11 (the trailer is above!), we're getting to know 22 people (11 PMs!) who will try to snap their previous dating habits and
land in the Boom Boom Room first wind up with a compatible soulmate. The days of sucking at relationships are in the past, folks!
Read more about the gawgeous love hopefuls below, share your first impressions in the comments and don't miss Are You the One? every Wednesday at 9/8c beginning on January 11!
-
Alicia WrightJamie Cary
Alicia has always had a strong sense of responsibility -- she's studying to become a dentist while working at a veterinary hospital. Growing up, she acted as another parent to her siblings, and that accountability has left her with a headstrong attitude that most guys can’t handle. Alicia says that she’s “too much of a challenge” for most guys. Can she let her guard down enough so that a man can finally figure her out?
-
Carolina DuarteJamie Cary
The Brazilian has a reputation for telling it like it is -- and she can do it in two languages. Honest to a fault and fiercely independent, Carolina fears no one. But she does have one major worry: being alone. As a result, she will overlook a man’s transgressions in an effort to make it work and lets guys take advantage of her. Can Carolina learn to be comfortable with herself so that she can find true love?
-
Casandra MartinezJamie Cary
Also known on Instagram as "Crank That Cas," Casandra has been spoiled by both her parents and the men she dates -- and always getting what she wants has left her with the mindset of always looking for the next best thing. But in her quest to check off some superficial boxes, she’s wound up with guys who were seriously flawed. Casandra knows that she’s going through the motions in pursuit of Mr. Right -- so can she stop looking for the next best thing and give Mr. Not-So-Perfect a chance to be her Perfect Match?
-
Hannah FugazziJamie Cary
Despite her last name being the Italian slang word for “fake,” Hannah is as real as they come and has confidence in spades. And that confidence means that when it comes to relationships, she dives in head first and moves fast. But her connections also burn out fast -- and as soon as she finds one thing wrong with her guy, she’s over him and on to the next. Can Hannah learn to slow down just enough to keep her from overlooking a great guy?
-
Kam WilliamsJamie Cary
Flight attendant Kam is never in one place for too long -- and the same is true for her dating life. She keeps a lot of men around, which gives her a reputation for being a player. The truth: Kam is scared of getting hurt and would rather break hearts than get her heart broken -- so as soon as a relationship takes a turn for the serious, Kam calls it quits. Can she find the guy capable of knocking down the walls around her heart?
-
Taylor SelfridgeJamie Cary
This sweet teacher’s aide can chug a beer with the best of them and, to most guys, is a total catch. Unfortunately, Taylor's insecurities prevent her from seeing herself that way and, as a result, she tries too hard with the wrong guys. Will Taylor learn that in order to find a man willing to fight for her, she must first be able to fight for herself?
-
Tyranny ToddJamie Cary
Tyranny is charming and gorgeous, and her dream is to become a judge. But with all she has going for her, her relationships have been plagued by cheating and betrayal. Needless to say, her dating history has formed a pretty tough shell around her heart -- but deep down, the Georgia native wants nothing more than to be in a loving relationship. Can Tyranny be vulnerable enough to let in her Perfect Match?
-
Kathryn PalmerJamie Cary
Kathryn is a graceful Southern belle who has no problem getting down and dirty. She's also a people-pleaser who is in love with love, which makes her incapable of putting the brakes on any guy. And since she's so eager to make it work, she tends to believe whatever a man tells her. That would be fine if she were falling for quality men, but she’s not. Can Kathryn fall in love with the right guy instead of every guy?
-
Shannon DuffyJamie Cary
Shannon is a force to be reckoned with and, at barely five feet tall, the Philippines native is proof that good things come in small packages. After her last serious relationship, Shannon was so heartbroken that she questioned whether love existed at all -- but now she's determined to land the perfect guy. The problem: When she meets men that are up to her standards, her domineering approach ends up chasing them away. Can Shannon meet the man who will stand up to her because he’s a perfect match?
-
Kari KowalskiJamie Cary
If having an amazing job in the fashion industry wasn’t enough, Kari is well on her way to becoming a doctor too. She puts her full effort into everything that she does, but when it comes to her love life, she hasn’t experienced success. The reason: Kari can sometimes behave as though she's better than everyone else, and it turns guys in the opposite direction. Can she find the key to relationship success by humbling herself enough so that the right guy can recognize her brilliance for himself?
-
Gianna HammerJamie Cary
Don’t let this sweet country tomboy fool you: Gianna is full of intensity. The small town Ohioan goes for what she wants -- and once she gets it, she holds on tight. Way too tight -- and that can freak some guys out. In truth, Gianna’s intensity is a defense mechanism to guard deeper insecurities. Even when it’s clear that it’s time to move on from a relationship, Gianna refuses to let go. Can she learn that a successful relationship doesn’t happen by holding on for dear life but by giving it room to breathe?
-
Edward WilliamsJamie Cary
If his career in the modeling world is any indication, Edward is picture perfect. He knows what he wants in life and has the charm and a killer work ethic to make his dreams come true. So why is he still single? Edward is flirty and carries himself with a sexual confidence that causes most women to label him a player. As a result, they quickly find him untrustworthy. Ironically, trust is a big deal for Edward -- but that hasn’t stopped him from stepping out on occasion. Will Edward realize that in order to change his player image, he’ll have to change his player ways?
-
Hayden WeaverJamie Cary
Hayden grew up on the edge of a cornfield in Indiana -- and his small-town comfort zone has (unfortunately) left him with not much game. One example: When he's texting a girl, he has to check with his buddies to make sure she is actually interested. Hayden wants to get married and have kids sooner rather than later, but reaching that goal is hard when he can’t make it past the first move. Can Hayden find a girl who will stick out through the awkward beginning and get to see him as a true catch?
-
Derrick HenryJamie Cary
Derrick is a star college athlete who is currently working toward his MBA -- and he's has always had his eye on the prize. The same can be said for his approach to dating: When a lady catches Derrick’s eye, he wastes no time letting her know he’s interested. Despite coming on strong, he doesn’t settle down, which typically results in the girl moving on to someone else. But the hookup scene is getting old, and Derrick says he wants to find The One. Will he realize that finding true love means making a commitment?
-
Andre SiemersJamie Cary
This budding rapper has owned his own company since he was 17 -- and he's also a good ol’ country boy who loves camping, hunting and fishing. Because of his diverse background, Andre has a unique gift for connecting with all types of folks -- but that ability hasn’t protected him from being hurt by people, especially his ex. Now Andre uses his tough rapper persona to protect his wounded heart. Will he be willing to put his heart at risk by letting his Perfect Match see the true him?
-
Jaylan AdlamJamie Cary
Although Jaylan is tall, ripped and an ex-football player, he has none of the arrogance or “player” tendencies one might expect from a guy of his stature. Jaylan still sees himself as the nerdy, awkward teenager who never really learned how to approach women. And his kind nature and wacky humor have left him constantly friend-zoned. Can Jaylan learn not to second guess himself and realize that the right girl will appreciate him for who he is -- nerdy jokes and all?
-
Osvaldo RomeroJamie Cary
Osvaldo hails from one of Chicago’s toughest neighborhoods -- and when he was younger, he was overweight and a prime target for bullies. But when he befriended a bunch of women, even the tough guys wanted to be his friend. He may have grown into his heartthrob looks, but he’s still the same sweet guy on the inside. Unfortunately, his good heart has led to him being trampled on by women again and again. Can Osvaldo meet someone who will love him for the nerdy kid he is on the inside and not break his heart?
-
Tyler O’Brien
Growing up in South Boston, Tyler developed a "fake it ‘til you make it" attitude to get through some tough times. And that attitude, plus his good looks, have gotten him far. He now lives in the Sunshine State, where he has a successful modeling career. But "fake it ‘til you make it" hasn’t been an effective approach to his love life. Instead, "faking it" means leading girls on and breaking a lot of hearts. Will Tyler realize that in order to find real love, he’ll have to get real with his Perfect Match?
-
Joey AmoiaJamie Cary
Joey is an old school, blue collar, alpha male -- and the girls love it. Even though he has no trouble getting attention, living in a small city means the same girls are always in rotation. But lack of options aside, Joey’s real dating issue is his inability to settle. Since his high school girlfriend broke his heart, he protects himself with crude humor and a player persona that keeps women at distance. Can Joey set the jokes aside to let his Perfect Match past his self-imposed guard?
-
Michael HalpernJamie Cary
Michael is a catch: smart and charismatic, women want his attention. The issue: Michael doesn’t want the females lining up to date him and only wants girls he can’t have. He’s so addicted to the chase that the only ladies who excite him are the ones who aren’t interested. And that is a classic recipe for failure when it comes to finding love. Can Michael land a woman who can hold his attention long enough to develop a lasting relationship?
-
Ozzy MoralesJamie Cary
Ozzy was well on his way to becoming a soccer star in his home country of Costa Rica when he decided to give it all up to come to America with his father. Because he is constantly moving around, Ozzy has had his fair share of long distance relationships and has strayed from those romances. He blames his failed relationships on the geographical separation. The truth is, Ozzy loves being in love but has a hard time with commitment. Will he learn that a love worth investing in is one that can overcome any distance?
-
Mike CerasaniJamie Cary
Mike looks good -- he knows it, and a lot of women know it too. While Mike is quick to get a woman’s attention, by the next morning, he realizes that she's not the type of woman he wants. However, taking the time to get to know a girl means letting her get to know him too. Mike suffers from a typical "player syndrome" that has caught him in a vicious cycle and is getting him nowhere fast. Can he set aside his tendencies and let his Perfect Match see the real him?