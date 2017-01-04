Cameron Kobo's Instagram

Endless Love: These Are You The One? Couples Are Still Going Strong

There are many ways to meet the one -- but a select and distinctive few were able to become acquainted with and fall for their partner during a truly unique dating experiment. Viva Truth Booths and beams of light!

In honor of these Are You the One? success stories (featuring perfect matches and non-scientific pairings) and the 22 men and women who will attempt to follow in their footsteps (beginning on January 11 at 9/8c!), we're taking a fond look back at the sweethearts whose love stories have flourished outside the confines of the Boom Boom Room paradise.