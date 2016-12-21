Every year brings a brand-new beginning -- and for a bunch of MTV stars past and present that meant welcoming some beautiful boys and girls into their clan. Lots of proud mamas and papas at this network, that's for sure!
In honor of these itty-bitty guys and gals -- and 2016 coming to a close -- we're looking back at all of the adorable additions who made their grand debut. Feel free to react audibly to these snaps -- and be sure to keep up with MTV News for other impending arrivals in the network fam.
-
Madison Channing Walls and Tony Raines' daughter Harper
It's a tiny skeleton!
-
Audrina Patridge's daughter Kirra
The Hills are alive with the sound of tiny-tot noises.
-
JWOWW's son Greyson
One day, his Jersey mama will have to teach him all about GTL.
-
Maci Bookout's son Maverick Reed
Can you say...Bentley mini-me?!
-
Alex Murrel's son Levi
A little Laguna lad.
-
Jonna Mannion's daughter Naleigh
Being a mom is an exciting and real challenge.
-
Mackenzie McKee's son Broncs
The Teen Mom 3 gang is now a group of five.
-
Casey Reinhardt's daughter Kensington
Pretty soon, this petite princess will be hitting the beach.
-
Rob Dyrdek's son Kodah
No denying this tot is ridiculously scrumptious.
-
Morgan Smith's daughter Georgia
Is a
drama-filledblack and white party in this kiddo's future?
-
Nev Schulman's daughter Cleo
This is not a phony Catfish individual...